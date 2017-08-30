Calgary poised to break 21-year-old record high temperature

The temperature in Calgary is set to climb high enough on Wednesday that the city may break a 21-year-old weather record.

According to Environment Canada, the record high for Calgary on Aug. 30 was recorded at the Calgary International Airport in 1996 when it was 32.4 C.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel anticipates that Calgary will reach a high temperature of 33 C, breaking the previous record.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Calgary remained under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, and also a fire ban issued by the Calgary Fire Department.