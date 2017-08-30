Calgary weather

Weather
August 30, 2017 9:59 am
Updated: August 30, 2017 10:00 am

Calgary poised to break 21-year-old record high temperature

By Online Reporter  Global News

Downtown Calgary with the Centre Street Bridge and Bow River in the foreground at Calgary, Alberta on June 10, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A A

The temperature in Calgary is set to climb high enough on Wednesday that the city may break a 21-year-old weather record.

According to Environment Canada, the record high for Calgary on Aug. 30 was recorded at the Calgary International Airport in 1996 when it was 32.4 C.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel anticipates that Calgary will reach a high temperature of 33 C, breaking the previous record.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Calgary remained under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, and also a fire ban issued by the Calgary Fire Department.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary heat
Calgary Heat Warning
Calgary hot weather
Calgary record high
Calgary record high temperature
Calgary weather
Calgary weather record
Heat Warning
record high
record high temperature

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News