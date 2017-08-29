Politics
August 29, 2017 11:28 am

Haldimand mayor speaks out as Caledonia blockade continues

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

Protesters set up a blockade in Caledonia on Aug. 10.

CTN
A A

The mayor of Haldimand County says a roadblock set up a couple of weeks ago by Indigenous protesters in Caledonia is an internal Six Nations dispute that has left his residents hanging in the balance.

Ken Hewitt is criticizing the protesters and the OPP alike, and believes many Six Nations members, as well as the town residents, oppose the roadblock on Argyle Street South, a main Caledonia thoroughfare.

READ MORE: Indigenous protests continue in Caledonia


Story continues below

Hewitt says the OPP  is setting a bad precedent by allowing the protest to continue because it’s a dispute between two bodies of Six Nations — the Band Council and the hereditary government known as the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

Both are seeking control of an area known as the Burtch Lands near Brantford, which is nowhere near Caledonia.

The roadblock is a replay of an intense and bigger blockade and standoff at the same spot in 2006 over land claims.

LISTEN: Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt joins the Bill Kelly Show

View link »

Hewitt says “there are even times when there are no protesters on site,  just the steel barricade across the road.”

He says residents want to know if there are no protesters around, why doesn’t the OPP just remove the barricade.

READ MORE: Commentary: Caledonia held hostage once again

The mayor says “patience is gone and enough is enough.”

“The OPP needs to balance their duties between protecting the public and applying the law,” he adds “And that is what they haven’t done.”

Hewitt says he expects area business owners, who are losing money because of the blockade, to eventually file suit.



This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Shiona Thompson, 2017

Report an error
Caledonia
caledonia blockade
Caledonia protest
Haldimand County
Ken Hewit
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News