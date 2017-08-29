Dukes of Nova Scotia: General Lee look-alike flies and crashes in Halifax

A collision on Nova Scotia Highway 102 on Monday had the province’s residents wondering if the Dukes of Hazzard had paid a visit to the Maritimes.

According to the RCMP, a car that looked incredibly similar to the General Lee, the iconic vehicle from the action-comedy television series, was involved in a single-vehicle collision at 2:41 p.m.

“A 1969 Dodge Charger left the road and came to rest on the rock embankment,” wrote Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a spokesperson for the RCMP, in a statement.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The man’s name was not released by police.

Police say that they’re continuing to investigate the incident and are looking into whether alcohol or speed may have been contributing factors in the collision.

