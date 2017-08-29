Donald Trump warns ‘all options are on the table’ after North Korea’s latest missile launch

U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea Tuesday that “all options are on the table” after the secretive state launched yet another ballistic missile over Japan.

According to South Korean officials, North Korea’s latest missile test travelled about 2,700 kilometres and reached a maximum height of about 550 kilometres as it flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour,” Trump said in a statement. “Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world.

“All options are on the table,” Trump said.

According to the Associated Press, the latest launch appears to be the first to cross over Japan since 2009 and will rattle a region worried that each new missile test puts the North a step closer toward its goal of an arsenal of nuclear missiles that can reliably target the United States.

Japanese officials said there was no damage reported. Japan’s NHK TV said the missile separated into three parts. “We will do our utmost to protect people’s lives,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters. “This reckless act of launching a missile that flies over our country is an unprecedented, serious and important threat.”

Residents of Japan woke to sirens ringing in neighbourhoods warning North Korea had launched a missile that could possibly hit towns in Hokkaido. Residents also received “J-Alerts” on their mobile phones via text and email, from the Japanese government, warning of the missile launch.

