Hazmat team called out to Vancouver’s Olympic Village

Vancouver Fire and Rescue’s hazardous materials team and the Vancouver Police Department’s Emergency Response Team were called out to an apparent drug lab on Columbia Street in the Olympic Village around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Police officers with long guns were part of the response.

Neighbours of the apartment say police took a battering ram to the door of the unit.

Another neighbor in the area tells CKNW they saw police checking the apartment unit’s two entrances about 3 weeks ago.

READ MORE: Vancouver deaths bring out hazmat crew

Apparently no one was home, and no arrests were made.

So far no comment from police.