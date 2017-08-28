Politics
August 28, 2017
Updated: August 28, 2017 3:54 pm

Ken Cheveldayoff announces intention to run for leader of the Saskatchewan Party

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Ken Cheveldayoff is the fifth person to announce they are seeking to be the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Vytai Brannan / Global News
A fifth person has entered the race to be the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Ken Cheveldayoff announced Monday in Saskatoon that he wants to lead the party to victory in the next provincial election.

“My family and I have decided that I should extend my service and promotion to the larger constituency of the entire province,” Cheveldayoff said in a release.

“My ‘rural roots’ and ‘urban strong’ background has provided me with the passion and desire to serve the people of Saskatchewan.”

Cheveldayoff was first elected to represent Saskatoon Silver Springs in the 2003 provincial election. He currently represents Saskatoon Willowgrove, which was established prior to the 2016 election.

“By working together, we can transform the future of Saskatchewan and that of the people who call its farms, towns, and cities home,” Cheveldayoff said, adding that he wants to see the province “soar as a model for the world in innovation, inspiration, and compassion.”

He most recently served as minister of parks, culture, sport, and the minister responsible for the public service commission.

Also running to replace Brad Wall are Tina Beaudry-MellorJeremy Harrison, Gord Wyant and Alanna Koch.

The Saskatchewan Party will elect a new leader, and premier, at a leadership convention in Saskatoon on Jan. 27, 2018.

