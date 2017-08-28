‘Game of Thrones’ finale: Fans have a lot to say about Season 7’s ending

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! Don’t read on if you haven’t seen the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones.
As far as season finales go, the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was lukewarm up until the end. The first 45 minutes were a bit of a slog, with a lot of back-and-forth between characters, but it’s understandable considering the number of storylines that needed addressing.
Here are some of the bigger developments, and how fans across the world reacted.
Spoilers in 3…
2…
1…
…
We all knew this was coming, right? Fan sites have been buzzing about
Jon Snow’s Aegon Targaryen’s lineage since last season. Many fans were grossed out by this (since it means that Daenerys is his aunt by blood), but some revelled at the news.
They tricked us! Fully believing that the two sisters were about to kill each other, it turns out they were playing us all along.
Together, the Stark sisters played Littlefinger, who finally met his demise in a gruesome and rightfully deceptive way. Needless to say, fans online were overjoyed to see this manipulator get his comeuppance.
Many fans predicted that the zombie dragon we saw last episode would ultimately breathe ice rather than fire. Those fans were incorrect, though only slightly. The zombie dragon actually breathes blue fire, which is just as hot as red fire. It destroys The Wall in a matter of seconds, leaving all lands south of it completely open to the White Walker invasion. In sum: not good.
Yes, Jon Snow and Daenerys “did it.” Fans were divided: they either couldn’t get enough or found it repellent, since yes, she is his aunt. The clips are NSFW, so couldn’t be included here. We also saw the marriage of Jon Snow’s actual parents, via Bran’s visions.
Obviously many other things happened, but these were the biggies. Now fans have to wait more than a year before we see any new Game of Thrones episodes. As of this writing, Season 8 (the last-ever season) is planned for release in 2019.
With so many loose ends left untied, next season’s tight six episodes promise to be monumental. It’s going to be a long winter…Follow @CJancelewicz
