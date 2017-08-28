‘Game of Thrones’ finale: Fans have a lot to say about Season 7’s ending

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! Don’t read on if you haven’t seen the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones.

As far as season finales go, the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was lukewarm up until the end. The first 45 minutes were a bit of a slog, with a lot of back-and-forth between characters, but it’s understandable considering the number of storylines that needed addressing.

Here are some of the bigger developments, and how fans across the world reacted.

READ MORE: HBO hackers reportedly leak ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7

Spoilers in 3…

2…

1…

…

Jon Snow’s real name revealed

We all knew this was coming, right? Fan sites have been buzzing about Jon Snow’s Aegon Targaryen’s lineage since last season. Many fans were grossed out by this (since it means that Daenerys is his aunt by blood), but some revelled at the news.

Bran: Jon, your real name is Aegon Targaryen and you're the son of Rhaegar Targaryen. Daenerys is your aunt.

Jon: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YXo0dkZVeQ — J Ian Cepe (@djpokie) August 28, 2017

Aegon Targaryen! Rightful heir to the Iron Throne…. Daenerys… This is gonna be awkward.. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hYKRAP0VRj — Alex (@arxadiax) August 28, 2017

He's not a Sand, not a Snow. Jon is Aegon Targaryen. The rightful heir of the Iron Throne. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lh4oZpVhm3 — Jiselle (@jisellelayos) August 28, 2017

Sansa and Arya come together

They tricked us! Fully believing that the two sisters were about to kill each other, it turns out they were playing us all along.

#GameOfThrones watching Sansa, Arya, and Bran get justice for their parents and brother like pic.twitter.com/MHAxUrZnFf — Kira (@Kira_Sekai1980) August 28, 2017

Me when Sansa said littlefinger instead of Arya pic.twitter.com/aQSotYeL7h — GameofThrones React (@GofThronesReact) August 28, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ fan changes Toronto-area highway sign to ‘Jon Snow’ Parkway

So long, Littlefinger

Together, the Stark sisters played Littlefinger, who finally met his demise in a gruesome and rightfully deceptive way. Needless to say, fans online were overjoyed to see this manipulator get his comeuppance.

I don't think I've ever celebrated any character's death as much as littlefinger's.. so satisfying #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wpciRSDqey — Snowborn ✨ (@Niehausmills) August 28, 2017

that scene with Arya, Sansa, and Littlefinger was such a joy to my spirit. i've never been more proud. — Resha 👩🏾‍🍳 (@ChefResha) August 28, 2017

can i just say how i stood up & applauded when sansa straight up played littlefinger — 🌚 (@sugyrrah) August 28, 2017

The blue fire dragon is here

Many fans predicted that the zombie dragon we saw last episode would ultimately breathe ice rather than fire. Those fans were incorrect, though only slightly. The zombie dragon actually breathes blue fire, which is just as hot as red fire. It destroys The Wall in a matter of seconds, leaving all lands south of it completely open to the White Walker invasion. In sum: not good.

#GameOfThrones

The wall has stood for thousands of years Ice Dragon: "Hold my beer" pic.twitter.com/I2pBh9Rakm — Mark Smith (@M_Miscreant) August 28, 2017

watching that ice dragon tear down the wall that's been standing for thousands of years #gameofthrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/kw97xl2yci — stark bitch 🐺 (@blackpowerpufff) August 28, 2017

The knight king riding an Ice breathing dragon. R.I.P 2 all #GameofThrones characters. It was nice knowing y'all✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6dRNPrjYoe — Melissa Augustine (@crislissa) August 28, 2017

Fire and ice, finally

Yes, Jon Snow and Daenerys “did it.” Fans were divided: they either couldn’t get enough or found it repellent, since yes, she is his aunt. The clips are NSFW, so couldn’t be included here. We also saw the marriage of Jon Snow’s actual parents, via Bran’s visions.

Ice and Fire – Dragon and The Wolf 💕#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r5uMKnSdaf — THE WOLF (@WinterfellSong) August 28, 2017

And the pick-up line of year goes to… Daenerys Targaryen: "I can't have children."

Jon Snow: "Have you even tried?"#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/unsmbeVe6F — A Sultan Battery (@LiianVarus) August 28, 2017

Me at my tv when Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen were FINALLY getting it on 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/k4aW5HwiyB — Skye Perez (@voldemort4lyfe) August 28, 2017

find yourself somebody who looks at you the way jon snow looks at daenerys targaryen pic.twitter.com/ya1avsmIS3 — stacy (@emiliasface) August 28, 2017

not here for jaime/cersei incest, but all in on the jon snow/daenerys incest. — H (@haaannnnaahhhh) August 28, 2017

I only have one thing to say about Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen…at least she's not his sister…#GameOfThrones — James Martin (@TheDrCaptin) August 28, 2017

when jon snow knocked on daenerys' door #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/numnlt5Q2i — Pavit Grewal (@PavitGrewal) August 28, 2017

Obviously many other things happened, but these were the biggies. Now fans have to wait more than a year before we see any new Game of Thrones episodes. As of this writing, Season 8 (the last-ever season) is planned for release in 2019.

With so many loose ends left untied, next season’s tight six episodes promise to be monumental. It’s going to be a long winter…