One man seriously injured in collision in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A head-on collision between a motorcyclist and vehicle has left one man in hospital while another is being treated for shock.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the vehicle was heading east on Notre-Dame Street while the motorcycle was travelling in the westbound direction when they collided around 6:10 a.m. Monday.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Notre-Dame Street between Hector Avenue and Taillon Street is closed in both directions.