Bob Layton editorial: Exhaust smoke and mirrrors

As we continue to digest the predictions about the traffic delays that will be caused by the Valley Line LRT, even the possibility of 500 metres of drivers lined up waiting to move, comes a letter from George.

He wonders if anyone is considering the environmental impact this will have with all those cars sitting and waiting and idling — all that exhaust filling the air as the government preaches about the environment.

It was bad enough when he had to sit and wait at the Southgate crossing until they got that resolved. And then there was the NAIT line.

George used to get to work in 18 minutes. Now with all the construction delays it’s more like 35. He fears what it will be like when the new trains are running and the serious predictions become reality.

He knows the government would prefer he ride a bike or take public transit, but in his case that is not an option. Besides, he says, the longer he is delayed in traffic, the more money the government makes in gasoline and carbon taxes.

I hear you, George, and you’re not the only one who wonders if some of the talk about saving the environment is just a lot of exhaust smoke and mirrors.

