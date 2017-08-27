Consumer
August 27, 2017 9:56 pm

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi set to be named Uber’s new CEO

By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

FILE- In this July 13, 2012, file photo, Dara Khosrowshahi the CEO of Expedia, Inc. in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 13, 2012.

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File
Two people briefed on the matter say Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been named CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.

The people say Uber’s board voted to pick him Sunday after three days of meetings. They didn’t want to be identified because no official announcement has been made.

READ MORE: Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick resigns after wave of controversy

Khosrowshahi has been CEO of Expedia since August of 2015. The company’s website says it has grown to become one of the largest online travel companies in the world under his leadership.

He’ll replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the difficult task of changing Uber’s culture that has included sexual harassment and allegations of deceit and corporate espionage.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

