Quebec government pledges $5.7M to improve well-being of seniors

Dozens of organizations dedicated to helping seniors in Montreal will see a boost, courtesy of a Quebec government pledge of more than $5.7 million.

The money will go towards improving quality of life for elderly residents living in Montreal, by supplementing services, support, and staff who work directly with seniors.

“Being elderly is a stage of your life, it is not a handicap, it is not a stopping forward,” Francine Charbonneau, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors and the fight against bullying, said. “It’s a time of your life where you can give back and be active. I would like every citizen of Montreal to see an elderly and see a partner.”

Charbonneau made the announcement Monday in Montreal.

For those who work in close tandem with seniors, the financial aid is welcomed.

“The money is important because it allows me to continue to work with the seniors,” Jessica Sbarra, an outreach worker in Montreal, said. “It’s wonderful news of course.”

Sbarra says her job would become increasingly difficult without financial support.

“Without the financing, resources, outreach workers I think it would be hard for them to exist,” Sbarra said. “When there’s resources that exist, when there’s money that exists it allows to find the resources and the proper help so that we can give the seniors the best life that they can have.”