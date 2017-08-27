Twitter plea helps save Houston seniors stuck in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

A valiant plea to help seniors stuck in rising floodwaters in a nursing home caused by Hurricane Harvey was answered on Sunday.

Timothy J. McIntosh issued the plea on Twitter on Sunday morning, sharing a picture of the seniors waist-deep in water, with the message: “La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients.”

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

David Popoff, the city’s emergency management co-ordinator told the Galveston County Daily News on Sunday afternoon that 15 seniors were rescued from the home.

“We were airlifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Popoff said.

McIntosh received the picture from his mother-in-law who owns the home.

READ MORE: Hurricane Harvey causing catastrophic flooding in Houston

Popoff said rescues in Dickinson are still ongoing.

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey continue to wreak havoc in areas in Texas, with the United States’ fourth-largest city, Houston, being battered by heavy rains.

Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches (1,016 millimetres) for Houston, weather service meteorologist Patrick Burke said.

READ MORE: Hurricane Harvey devastates small town of Rockport, Texas

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities had received more than 2,000 calls for help, with more coming in.