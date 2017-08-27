Evacuation order lifted for 600 people near Kelowna-area B.C. wildfire

About 600 people living just east of Kelowna are going home, with officials partially lifting an evacuation order for the Joe Rich area on Sunday.

The order covers 263 properties, who will remain on evacuation alert.

“For safety reasons, the return home is going to be a slow process. Residents are urged to be patient as RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel manage the return to neighbourhoods where Evacuation Orders have been rescinded,” said the Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Operations Centre in a statement.

Pets are being allowed to return, but other animals are not, in case that the fire flares up and people are forced to evacuate the area again.

The evacuation order was initially issued on Thursday when the Philpott Road fire broke out just 20 kilometres east of Kelowna, forcing 1,100 people from their homes.

On Saturday, the fire was burning northward, away from Joe Rich, but still remains within a few hundred metres of some peoples properties.

As of Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire remains about 465 hectares in size.

Eighty provincial firefighters are working with local fire departments, and are being supported by four helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.