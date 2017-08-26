Canada
Snowbird catches fire during Nova Scotia airshow, fire trucks on scene

The Snowbirds jets sit parked on the tarmac following a performance at CFB Greenwood in Greenwood, N.S., on Saturday, August 27, 2017.

GREENWOOD, N.S. – Fire trucks were on hand at a military air base in Nova Scotia after one of the planes flown by the Snowbird aerobatic team caught fire on the runway.

The nine-plane team was taking part in the Atlantic Canada International Air Show at CFB Greenwood on Saturday.

As the Tutor jets used by the Snowbirds landed, one of them stopped well before the end of the runway and was on fire.

The pilot and trainee got out of the aircraft and were not injured, before fire crews arrived to douse the flames with foam.

The Snowbirds have been performing since 1971.

