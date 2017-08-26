Loblaw issues trail mix recall over undeclared allergens

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced it is recalling President’s Choice Blue Menu Trail Mix due to undeclared allergens.

The company said both wheat and soy were not declared on the label and is warning those with an allergy to wheat and soy or a sensitivity to gluten to avoid consuming the recalled trail mix.

The affected product was sold in 250g packages with a best before date of 2018 JN 14 and UPC code 0 60383 18390 5.

The recalled products should be thrown out or brought back to the point of purchase.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation and said other products could also be recalled.

The agency also said it is checking to make sure the industry is pulling the recalled product from the marketplace.

To date, there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the trail mix.