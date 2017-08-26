Laval trade school principal charged with sexual assault of a minor

Police confirmed that the director of a school within the Commission Scolaire de Laval (CSDL) was arrested earlier this week in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

Harrold Vallée, 52, appeared in court Aug. 22 where he was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child luring.

The CSDL issued a statement following Vallée’s arrest, informing the public that criminal accusations had been levelled against one of its employees.

READ MORE: Laval police seek public help in sexual assault of a minor case

Vallée who was the director of the Centre de qualification professionnelle et d’entrepreneuriat de Laval (CQPEL) — a trade school for students ranging in age from 15 to 24 — was immediately relieved of his duties, according to the CSDL.

The school board said it would issue no further statements, as to not interfere with the judicial process.

READ MORE: Man sought in connection with alleged sexual assault on Laval bus

The alleged incidents took place over the summer holiday, between July 31 and Aug. 9.

According to police, the victim — a 16-year-old girl — was not a student at the trade school where Vallée was employed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 450-662 4636 and mention file number LVL 170814 093.

Vallée was released with conditions and is expected back in court Oct. 18.