Man sought in connection with alleged sexual assault on Laval bus

The Laval police service is seeking help from the public to find a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that took place on a Laval (STL) bus on May 15.

According to police, the events took place at about 7:30 p.m. on board an STL bus that had just left the Côte-Vertu metro station.

Police said the man was sitting at the back of the bus when he spotted a woman and started to stare at her.

He then, according to police, made inappropriate comments and tried to kiss her on the mouth repeatedly.

The victim was able to push him away with the help of another passenger. The man then moved to the centre of the bus before getting off at the intersection of Lévesque Boulevard and 73 Avenue in Laval’s Chomedey district.

A police sketch of the alleged assailant has been published for their investigation.

He is described as a man of around 46 years of age, measuring 5’7’’ and weighing about 176 lb.

He might have a short “pinch” as facial hair as well as a mustache.

At the time of the alleged assault on Thursday, he was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or to dial 911 mentioning the case file LVL 170516 041. All information concerning this case will be treated confidentially