Laval police seek public help in sexual assault of a minor case

Laval police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding victims or anybody with information regarding an arrest made on April 3 for sexual assault on a minor.

Paul Henri Lacroix, 70, appeared in court at the Palais de justice de Laval on April 4. He is facing one count of sexual assault.

Lacroix has been detained since June 15 after an investigation following his release. He is due back in Laval court Aug. 4.

Laval police believe that there may be other victims in the area.

They are encouraging any victims or anybody with information about the suspect to contact them referring case # LVL 170327 028.