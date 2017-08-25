Health Canada warns baby nests, pods pose risk of suffocation

Health Canada is warning parents that using baby nests or baby pods of a risk of suffocating a baby.

The nest is a small portable bed for an infant, usually with padded sides so the baby can’t roll away. Health Canada says the nest is advertised as a sleep surface or changing mat.

But officials say some baby nests are advertised as “suitable for bed sharing,” which the government warns is dangerous.

“A baby nest’s soft, padded sides pose a suffocation risk,” the advisory from Heath Canada reads.

“Baby nests should never be placed on standard beds, water beds, air mattresses, couches, futons or armchairs. Placing a baby nest on these soft and uneven surfaces can further increase the suffocation risk.”

Officials are reminding parents that the safest place for a baby to sleep is alone in a cradle, crib or bassinet.

They say babies should never be left unattended in baby nests.

Tips for how to put a baby to bed safely can be found on Health Canada’s website, here.

Health Canada says it is reviewing the safety of baby nests and will take appropriate action with responsible companies.