August 25, 2017 7:28 pm
Updated: August 25, 2017 7:30 pm

Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4 storm

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Millions brace for potential disaster in Hurricane Harvey

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.

The centre says Harvey has sustained wind speeds of 209 km/h as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

The storm quickly grew Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane, and then developed into a Category 2 storm early Friday. By Friday afternoon, it had become a Category 3 storm before strengthening to a Category 4. It’s forecast to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.

The storm is 72 kilometres east of Corpus Christi.

