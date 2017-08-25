2 killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Swift Current Airport

There has been a fatal plane crash near Swift Current, Sask.

The city says in a release that a small, single-engine aircraft went down less than a kilometre from the Swift Current Airport, shortly after taking off from the facility around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Swift Current RCMP said in a release that two people were killed in the crash.

Michael Boutilier, a spokesman for the city, said in the release that the city is expressing its condolences to the family or families of the individuals who were called.

An investigation team from the Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the scene.

The airport is located about six-and-a-half kilometres east of Swift Current.

It handles private and government aircraft, as well as corporate charters and military training.

