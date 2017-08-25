Canada
August 25, 2017 12:46 pm

2 killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Swift Current Airport

By Staff The Canadian Press

A small, single engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Swift Current Airport.

File / Global News
A A

There has been a fatal plane crash near Swift Current, Sask.

The city says in a release that a small, single-engine aircraft went down less than a kilometre from the Swift Current Airport, shortly after taking off from the facility around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: TSB investigating fatal plane crash in northern Alberta

Story continues below

Swift Current RCMP said in a release that two people were killed in the crash.

Michael Boutilier, a spokesman for the city, said in the release that the city is expressing its condolences to the family or families of the individuals who were called.

An investigation team from the Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the scene.

The airport is located about six-and-a-half kilometres east of Swift Current.

READ MORE: Additional details released on military plane crash near Moose Jaw, Sask.

It handles private and government aircraft, as well as corporate charters and military training.

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fatal Plane Crash
Plane Crash
Swift Current
Swift Current Airport
Swift Current Fatal Plane Crash
Swift Current Plane Crash
Swift Current RCMP
Swift Current Saskatchewan
Transportation Safety Board
TSB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News