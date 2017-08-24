Labour unions to meet Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland to discuss NAFTA renegotiations

Labour unions Unifor and the United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will meet Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland to discuss plans about the next round of North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA) renegotiations in Mexico.

“The next talks in Mexico will be key. We got past the formalities in round one in Washington, now it’s time to start seeing some cards on the table,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias in a statement on Thursday.

WATCH: Chrystia Freeland outlines Canada’s objectives in NAFTA negotiations

The heads of Unifor, Canada’s largest union in the private sector, and UAW, which represents auto workers in Canada and the United States, will meet Freeland on Friday.

Initial talks between Mexico, the United States and Canada to update NAFTA ended in Washington over the weekend amid signs of deep division on key issues. Further discussions are due to start in Mexico City on Sept. 1.

Auto industry groups from Canada, Mexico and the United States have been pushing back against the Trump administration’s demand for higher U.S. automotive content in a modernized NAFTA.