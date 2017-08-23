Seized machine guns allegedly manufactured at Alberta machinist shop

The Alberta Law Enforcement Team (ALERT) Guns and Gangs Unit said it’s busted a gun manufacturing operation west of Edmonton that may have been supplying criminal organizations with homemade machine guns.

ALERT said it seized four prohibited firearms that were allegedly manufactured at a property in Parkland County.

The weapons were a Beretta handgun equipped with a supressor, a modified Suomi submachine gun with two oversized magazines and two homemade MAC-11 submachine guns outfitted with suppressors and oversized magazines.

The MAC-11 submachine guns were allegedly manufactured at a professional grade machinist shop, without the knowledge of the owner, ALERT said.

Two people were arrested on Aug. 17, after an eight-month investigation.

Jacob Balan, 37, and Amy Brogden, 29, are facing 62 charges, including making an automatic firearm, four counts of firearms trafficking and four counts of possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Balan and Brogden were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe some MAC-11s have made their way into the hands of criminal organizations.