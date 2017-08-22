Family of Langley hit and run victim begs driver to come forward

Langley RCMP say they are investigating a hit and run that happened in the early morning hours of August 20th.

The victim’s mother, Christa Fox said she’s waiting for answers and is pleading with those possibly involved to come forward.

Fox said “he was at a friend’s house, there was a gathering there, he was just walking to the store to get cigarettes.”

She said her son Kory was walking near 201 Street and 72nd Avenue to Macs Convenience store and that he recalls a white sedan running a red light and smashing into him.

“My heart is breaking and it was really hard to see my son in a neck brace on a stretcher. I want them to do the right thing and come forward, I’m not angry anymore,” said Fox.

She said a few hours later, around 6 a.m., a woman passing by finally noticed her son and called 911.

She adds her son had been drinking bur recalls he was hit by a car and 3 guys got out, checked him, laughed then got back in the vehicle.

Fox said, “I can’t believe that anybody could hit someone and just leave them.”

She’s waiting for more details from the RCMP.

Langley RCMP say so far there are no witnesses and Mounties are looking for a four door sedan.