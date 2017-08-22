Calgary man dies after falling 40 metres while hiking near Lake Louise

A Calgary man has died after falling while he was believed to be hiking in an area just north of Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

RCMP say the 65-year-old man fell about 40 metres to his death. His body was found on Monday night by hikers.

The man was hiking in a remote area in the Turquoise Lake area, west of Hector Lake and north of the popular tourist town of Lake Louise.

RCMP say due to the remote location, it took until Tuesday for police to retrieve his body with a helicopter using a line.

Police didn’t give any other details on the man’s identity, or what led to his fall.

— With files from Lisa MacGregor