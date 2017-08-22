What to expect from Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Ariz.

U.S. President Donald Trump is travelling to Phoenix, Ariz. to host a campaign-style rally Tuesday night at 7 p.m. MT.

It’s his first rally since he spoke out blaming “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville, Va. between neo-Nazi protesters and counter protesters. Trump was widely criticized for the comments.

Large protests are expected to greet the president outside the Phoenix Convention Center. Here’s what you need to know about the event.

Who is protesting?

Many groups have announced their intention to protest Trump’s rally. Facebook groups titled “Protest Trump Downtown Phoenix,” “White Supremacy Will Not be Pardoned,” and “Unity March against Hate and Bigotry,” all have events scheduled to protest.

Over 6,000 have committed to attend those three events on Facebook.

“Come stand up for decency, equality, and good,” the description of Protest Trump Downtown Phoenix, the largest of the events, reads.

Counter protests

The Arizona Central reports that there will also be pro-Trump gatherings. A group of bikers plans to protect Trump supporters who are attending the rally.

The paper also reports that the Maricopa County Young Republicans will also be at the rally.

Possible Joe Arpaio pardon

Trump has teased in a Fox News interview and on Twitter the possibility that he’ll pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently was convicted in federal court of disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

A federal judge ruled in 2013 that Arpaio’s officers had racially profiled Latinos.

Critics say a pardon would amount to an endorsement of racism.

On Tuesday afternoon, reports said White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will not be pardoning Arpaio.

Phoenix mayor asked Trump to postpone the event

Mayor Greg Stanton was “disappointed” U.S. President Donald Trump planned to host a campaign-style rally.

“I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville,” a statement Stanton read.

Stanton also expressed his opinion on the possibility of a pardon for Joe Arpaio.

“If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, it will be clear that his true intent is to inflame emotions and further divide our nation,” Stanton wrote.

The governor of Arizona, Republican Doug Ducey, is planning to greet Trump at the airport, but not attend the rally.

Sen. John McCain, who has been openly critical of Trump’s response to the violent street fights in Charlottesville will not be attending.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, will also not attend. Flake has been a frequent target of Trump’s wrath. Last week, Trump tweeted that Flake is “toxic” and said it is “great to see” Kelli Ward running against him in the GOP primary for the seat, which is up for re-election next year. That has sparked talk of Trump possibly endorsing Ward from the stage Tuesday night.

What else will Trump do in Arizona?

Trump is scheduled to tour a Marine Corps base along the U.S.-Mexico border, watch demonstrations of U.S. Customs drones, a boat and a truck, and meet with Marines.

While at the Marine Corps facility, Trump can renew his vow to build a wall and highlight other tougher immigration policies, a favourite among his supporters.

The trip also includes a stop in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday to speak to veterans at an American Legion conference.

