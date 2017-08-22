Teens on mission to ride every Halifax public transit route in under four days

Two Halifax teenagers are attempting to ride every public transit route in the municipality by Friday.

“It’s going to be really hard, I think. I don’t know if we can do it,” said Luke Coward-Yaskiw as he and travel companion Finn MacDonald rode on a Route 1 Spring Garden [Road] bus on Tuesday. “We’re pacing ourselves.”

The 13-year-old straphangers made their inaugural trip for the marathon on Tuesday, leaving from Halifax Transit’s Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth and ending up at Mumford Terminal.

The friends have about 67 routes, including ferry rides, to complete.

“Why not?” MacDonald said.

Coward-Yaskiw, who came up with the idea, said his interest in public transit began when “was, like, three” while living in Ottawa and using public transit.

MacDonald’s interest was piqued “way back in my olden days” while in daycare, said the soon-to-be Grade 8 student.

The two have uploaded videos of their transit adventures on YouTube.

“Get up early, stay out until dinner time,” MacDonald said referencing the challenges of the journey.

He said that potentially becoming a bus driver when he gets older “would be pretty cool.”

The two expect to spend collectively about 10 bus tickets a day, a cost of $58.

“We’re going to see a lot of Halifax,” said Coward-Yaskiw. “We can do it.”