Canada
August 22, 2017 10:09 am
Updated: August 22, 2017 10:12 am

Public memorial to be held Friday for late city councillor Pam McConnell

By Web Producer  Global News

Family, friends and colleagues came together on Sunday to attend a church service which paid tribute to Councillor and Deputy Mayor Pam McConnell, who passed away on Friday at the age of 71. As Erica Vella reports, fellow councillors plan to keep the legacy of McConnell alive.

A A

A public memorial has been scheduled for late city councillor Pam McConnell on Friday.

City officials announced in a media release the “Celebration of Life” will take place at 1 p.m. inside the Cathedral Church of St. James at 65 Church St.

People who aren’t able to get into the church will be able to listen to a live audio broadcast at the adjacent St. James Park.

READ MORE: Family of late city councillor Pam McConnell describe her as ‘the rock’ of the family

Flags at city hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres will be at half-mast on Friday.

A book of condolences will also be available at St. James Park on the day of the service.

McConnell, a former teacher, was first elected to public office as a school board trustee in 1982. Twelve years later, she was elected as a Toronto city councillor.

READ MORE: Toronto Coun. Pam McConnell ‘gravely ill,’ Mayor John Tory says

McConnell represented Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale and was serving her seventh term on council.

The Toronto deputy mayor passed away on July 7 at the age of 71.

McConnell’s family has requested that donations be made to the following organizations:

VIDEO: Toronto city councillor Pam McConnell dies

