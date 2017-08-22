Public memorial to be held Friday for late city councillor Pam McConnell

A public memorial has been scheduled for late city councillor Pam McConnell on Friday.

City officials announced in a media release the “Celebration of Life” will take place at 1 p.m. inside the Cathedral Church of St. James at 65 Church St.

People who aren’t able to get into the church will be able to listen to a live audio broadcast at the adjacent St. James Park.

READ MORE: Family of late city councillor Pam McConnell describe her as ‘the rock’ of the family

Flags at city hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres will be at half-mast on Friday.

A book of condolences will also be available at St. James Park on the day of the service.

McConnell, a former teacher, was first elected to public office as a school board trustee in 1982. Twelve years later, she was elected as a Toronto city councillor.

READ MORE: Toronto Coun. Pam McConnell ‘gravely ill,’ Mayor John Tory says

McConnell represented Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale and was serving her seventh term on council.

The Toronto deputy mayor passed away on July 7 at the age of 71.

McConnell’s family has requested that donations be made to the following organizations:

VIDEO: Toronto city councillor Pam McConnell dies