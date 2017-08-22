Education
August 22, 2017 1:58 am
Updated: August 22, 2017 2:03 am

Surrey schools looking to hire over 100 teachers by September. That’s 2 weeks away

By Reporter  CKNW

A significant ruling from Canada's highest court that could have a big impact on schools in B.C. As Ted Field reports, the victory for the BC Teachers Federation over class size and composition could be a costly one for the province's bottom line.

The Surrey School District is concerned that it may not be able to hire enough teachers hired by September to fulfill a Supreme Court ruling that brings class sizes back to 2002 levels.

Surrey, Burnaby, Abbotsford and North Vancouver are just a few municipalities looking to staff schools in the next two weeks, each posting dozens of positions.

Surrey’s district, which teaches more than 71,000 students, posted 108 positions on Monday.

“We know we will be challenged,” says Surrey School District spokesperson Doug Strachan.

“We will try to fill all the [teaching positions] first. If there is a shortage, the shortage would be at the expense of teacher librarians, counsellors, and those kinds of positions.”

“When schools open and we get the numbers, we’re going to have to act on it as fast as we can to meet all the needs,” he added.

“I suspect it’s going to be a whirlwind month for the month of September, I can tell you that.”

The Surrey School District estimated that it will need about 300 teachers by September.

In an e-mail, the Vancouver School Board said it’s posting 280 positions on Tuesday, but expects to fill them by the end of the week.

CKNW has reached out to the BC Teachers Federation for comment.

