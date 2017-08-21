Justin Trudeau to be honoured at international-affairs gala in New York City

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be honoured at a prestigious international-affairs gala in New York City next month.

The prime minister is among the honoured guests at this year’s Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards.

Past recipients include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Burmese democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde and the late Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

The black-tie gala will be held Sept. 19 while the prime minister is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The hosts say Trudeau will be recognized for his visionary leadership, support for open trade and borders, and respect for universal freedom and diversity.

Organizers include two prominent Republicans – former presidential candidate and ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, and former national security adviser Brent Scowcroft.

The annual dinner usually includes several honoured guests, and the rest of this year’s will be named over the coming days.