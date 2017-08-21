Vehicle rollover on Highway 115 outside Peterborough sends 2 to hospital
Two men were taken to hospital as a precaution following a single-vehicle rollover outside of Peterborough Monday afternoon.
The rollover happened on the southbound off-ramp from Highway 115 to County Road 10 around 2:15 p.m.
The SUV, that was pulling a small trailer, left the roadway and rolled into the ditch, scattering debris onto the ground.
Another man in the vehicle was not injured.
