Traffic
August 21, 2017 8:47 pm

Vehicle rollover on Highway 115 outside Peterborough sends 2 to hospital

By Videographer  Global News

Single vehicle rollover on Highway 115 to County Road 10 on Monday, August 21, 2017.

A A

Two men were taken to hospital as a precaution following a single-vehicle rollover outside of Peterborough Monday afternoon.

The rollover happened on the southbound off-ramp from Highway 115 to County Road 10 around 2:15 p.m.

The SUV, that was pulling a small trailer, left the roadway and rolled into the ditch, scattering debris onto the ground.

Another man in the vehicle was not injured.

READ MORE: 2-vehicle collision on Highway 115 sends one to hospital

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Highway 115
highway 115 rollover
rollover sends 2 to hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News