Vehicle rollover on Highway 115 outside Peterborough sends 2 to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital as a precaution following a single-vehicle rollover outside of Peterborough Monday afternoon.

The rollover happened on the southbound off-ramp from Highway 115 to County Road 10 around 2:15 p.m.

The SUV, that was pulling a small trailer, left the roadway and rolled into the ditch, scattering debris onto the ground.

Another man in the vehicle was not injured.

