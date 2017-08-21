Preliminary hearing for suspect in girl’s abduction from Saskatchewan playground

A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl from a Saskatchewan playground is to face a preliminary hearing this fall.

The hearing for Jarrod John Charles is to be held in Prince Albert provincial court on Nov. 27.

Charles, who is 19, faces several charges including aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

He was arrested after an Amber Alert was issued July 4 when a girl disappeared from a school playground in Prince Albert.

Police said a man was seen talking to the girl against a school wall before he grabbed her, put her into the back seat of his car and drove away.

She was dropped off in a wooded area outside the city and walked to a nearby farm where the owner called police.