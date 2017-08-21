Winnipeg misses out on clear shot of solar eclipse

After weeks of anticipation and preparation, mother nature spoiled Winnipeg’s viewing party of the 2017 solar eclipse Monday.

The city was under grey skies throughout most of the day, bringing with it some rainfall, and little chance for the the sun to poke through.

“Unfortunately we got rained out on the eclipse viewing directly here,” Bert Valentin with the Manitoba Museum said. “I think people are genuinely disappointed.”

The skies broke just enough early in the afternoon for the sun to make a quick appearance.

Even then, it was still tucked behind a few clouds.

The best view in the province came from Western Manitoba.

Places like Brandon and Russell, Man. were under partly cloudy skies all day, making for a perfect shot at the partial eclipse.

The next solar eclipse is expected in 2024, along the east coast of North America.