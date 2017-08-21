Excessive Speeding
Man allegedly clocked going 210 kilometres per hour charged with excessive speeding

West Vancouver Police say a man who was allegedly clocked going 210 kilometres an hour in a Ferrari over the Lions Gate Bridge in July has been charged with excessive speeding.

West Vancouver Police Const. Jeff Palmer says the charge against Yihao Wang, under the Motor Vehicle Act was approved on Friday.

“Our officer in this investigation had made the determination early on that rather than issue a violation ticket, a report to crown counsel would request approval of a Motor Vehicle Act charge, thus taking the matter directly to court, veiling the possibility of higher penalties than would be on just an issuance of a  violation ticket,” Palmer said.

According to police, Wang has a history of bad driving habits. He’s received two tickets for excessive speeding — one for an incident in April. He also received a ticket in February for using an electronic device and in March 2016, he received a speeding ticket.

In 2013, Wang also received two separate tickets for failing to produce his drivers license.

The Ferrari involved in the incident was impounded in July for 60 days and will be released in early September.

Wang will be making his first appearance in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Sept. 13.
