B.C. wildfire: New fire sparks near Harrison Lake

Fire crews are battling a blaze that sparked Saturday night on the east side of Harrison Lake.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Poustie says the fire was discovered around 8:30 p.m. and is estimated to be 20 hectares in size.

“Crews will be working on this fire for the next few days. We are feeling really good about the fire.”

She added weather conditions are expected to remain dry for the next little while.

“As far as weather is concerned, we’re still looking at warm, dry conditions. The public can expect to see large amounts of visible smoke around the Lower Mainland area.”

There are no evacuation alerts or concerns, but the fire is about 400 metres away from a main road. Poustie says anyone who sees plumes of smoke should call wildfire management.

Seventy-five of the 80 fires in the Coastal Fire Centre have been human caused.