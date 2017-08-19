Collision sends 5 to hospital, closing Highway 7 east of Havelock

Shortly before 1 pm on Saturday a westbound pickup truck crossed the centre line of Highway 7 and collided with 3 motorcycles driving eastbound near Weller Road.

As a result, 5 people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

Highway 7, east of the Village of Havelock, remains closed for several hours as the collision reconstruction team investigate the scene.

The collision happened close to Havelock Jamboree country Music Festival, adding to the traffic chaos.