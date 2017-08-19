London’s Medix, Westervelt College announce merger

Two major private colleges in London are joining forces.

Medix, which provides health-care career training in London, Kitchener and Brantford, has announced the acquisition of Westervelt College, a London institution dating back to 1885.

both colleges will be moving into the current Medix building on Richmond Street.

Westervelt College President Don Thibert tells AM980 that despite the takeover, it will be business as usual for Westervelt College students.

“Obviously students who attend Westervelt College will get Westervelt diplomas, as long as that is what they registered with. Eventually, we will consolidate Westervelt and Medix together, but currently, all students attending Medix will be receiving Medix diplomas, but once we work with the ministry on the consolidation, we hope that will happen in the next month or so, we’ll eventually come out as operating as Westervelt College in all three locations,” he says.

The Westervelt name will still be in use, but the college on Wellington and Bradley will be shut down, with current students transferring over to the current Medix building.

67 employees of Westervelt were laid off earlier this week, but the college says 30 of the 67 are being brought back as part of the new direction.

Employees who are not being brought back are teachers who are already not scheduled to teach.

Thibert was asked whether the new direction would change the course of programs at the school, but says that students education will continue in the same ways as it did before.