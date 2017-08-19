Laval thieves bungle getaway, leave behind suitcases stuffed with stolen goods

Police have recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods, after a bungled getaway following a break and enter in Laval.

A 911 call came in at 3:30 a.m. alerting police to a break and enter and subsequent theft at The Bay store in the Carrefour Laval mall on Saturday.

#Lavalenquête Intro et vol au La Baie du Carrefour Laval. Fuite dans un camion cube. 15zaine de valises retrouvées remplies d'items volés pic.twitter.com/A3UUo58OMG — Police Laval (@policelaval) August 19, 2017

Laval police Lieutenant Geneviève Villemure said more than one person broke into the store and stuffed suitcases full with stolen goods.

The suitcases were then loaded into a cube truck in the parking lot, which then took off in the direction of Highway 15 South.

“For an unknown reason, the back door of the truck opened,” Villemure said. “Some 15 suitcases fell out, one after the other, on a distance of 300 metres.”

The recovered suitcases contained jewels, watches and perfumes.

“The estimated value is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Villemure said.

A crime scene perimeter was established for the investigation.

Villemure said that store owners were meeting with investigators to determine exactly how much of the stolen goods have been recovered.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the store was reopened for business.

#Lavalenquête Réouverture à l'instant du commerce La Baie.

Scène terminée.Merci de transmettre sur Ligne-Info 450-6624636 pour avancer l'enq pic.twitter.com/P9rqdmBpMz — Police Laval (@policelaval) August 19, 2017

No arrests have been made.