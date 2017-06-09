Laval police arrest five in mail theft, credit card fraud case

On Friday, Laval police arrested five people in relation to mail theft and credit card fraud.

The principal suspect, according to police, is Jean-Michel Lavallée, 28, who has been detained since his arrest.

On May 25, two searches took place in Chomedey after a two-month investigation into thefts from residential post boxes.

The suspects are believed to have entered apartment buildings to steal mail, seizing residents’ credit cards and identification information.

Police said that by using the personal information, the suspects were able to activate the credit cards and commit several frauds before official cardholders were advised by their financial institution.

During the searches, mail and credit cards were found that did not belong to the accused.

Lavallée’s bail hearing took place on June 8 and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance June 13.

He already has conditions to follow after a series of school break-ins in 2014. Among them is not to be in contact with Dylan Denis, that police have called his man accomplice.

Denis was arrested June 5 in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl outside the Cartier metro station.

The other four suspects are:

• Mélodie Ste-Marie Lefebvre, 20

• Alexandre Baillet, 25

• Ralph Isaï Labady, 26

• Sébastien Khatchirian, 24

All four have been released on promise to appear in court at a later date.

The Laval police warned residents that the best way to prevent similar mail thefts is to make sure to check your mail daily.

If you believe you may have been victim of mail theft, communicate with your localpolice detachment to file an official report.