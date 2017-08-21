Bob Layton editorial: Make your questions matter

Just eight weeks and change to go before the municipal election.

Like you, we want to make sure we get the right person with the right mindset in the right chair.

To do that, we need to know where their civic head is at.

That means there are some questions that need to be asked and answered for all to hear and see.

We want to help you do that.

We can work together if you tell us what city issues need to be addressed.

For example, do you want to know what each candidate thinks about bike lanes — the cost and the placement?

Do you care about the future of Northlands? The LRT? Public art?

Tell us.

Do you want to know how the candidates see safe injection sites?

How about Edmonton’s crime rate? Photo radar? Property taxes?

Click here to share your top concerns and burning questions. We’ll take them to the candidates and get the answers you need.

Eight weeks and counting. Let’s make your questions count.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.