Robert Plant releases new song, announces album release date

Robert Plant has announced that he will release his eleventh solo studio album titled, Carry Fire, on Oct. 13.

The record is his first full-length release following 2014’s Lullaby and… the Ceaseless Roar.

The record is his first full-length release following 2014's Lullaby and… the Ceaseless Roar.

The 11-song LP sees Plant collaborating with The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and singer Seth Lakeman.

“It’s about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new,” Plant said of the new album in a statement. “Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

The Led Zeppelin frontman released The May Queen on Aug. 17, which is the album’s first single.

See the track list for Carry Fire below.

Carry Fire Track List

1. The May Queen

2. New World…

3. Season’s Song

4. Dance With You Tonight

5. Carving Up the World Again… a Wall and Not a Fence

6. A Way With Words

7. Carry Fire

8. Bones of Saints

9. Keep it Hid

10. Bluebirds Over the Mountain

11. Heaven Sent