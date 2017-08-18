Canada
August 18, 2017 11:42 am
Updated: August 18, 2017 11:43 am

Review of devastating New Brunswick ice storm makes 51 recommendations

By Staff The Canadian Press

Members of the Baie Sainte Anne Fire Department clear a road so technicians can get to the emergency radio repeater tower to charge the batteries in Escuminac, NB. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Diane Doiron
A review of a devastating ice storm in New Brunswick that left two people dead and more than 130,000 people without power says the provincial government should increase funding for emergency services and better educate the public on emergency preparedness.

The storm in late January loaded trees and power lines with ice, snapping hundreds of power poles in the northeast of the province.

Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning while another 30 were hospitalized as the result of using generators or barbecues inside homes and garages.

The review, launched in the wake of the storm, makes 51 recommendations that range from co-ordination with municipal governments to improving NB Power’s messaging about the anticipated length of power outages.

NB Power said the ice storm was the largest, most expensive restoration effort in the utility’s history.

The Crown-owned utility said costs are estimated at $30 million for the storm that occurred from Jan. 24 to 26.

