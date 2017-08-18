COMMENTARY: Don’t blame the road, blame the drivers

Once again, city council is wrestling with the idea of doing something to make the Linc and the Red Hill Parkways safer.

There have been too many collisions and too many fatalities on both roadways and something must be done, to be sure.

Council has talked about photo radar and better lighting and barriers on the medians, and all of those ideas may be part of the solution.

But let’s not overlook the most obvious factor in road safety, the drivers themselves.

We drive too fast and we ignore the basic rules of the road that we all learned when we got our licence.

Let’s be clear: the design of the road is a problem and, yes, there should be barriers in the median and better lighting but if there are problems with the roads, that’s even more reason to be more cautious when driving on the Linc and the Red Hill.

But too many of us drive too fast or talk on our phones while driving and we put ourselves, and others, in peril.

We can and we should talk about speed limits and barriers and better lighting, but the sad reality is, if we continue to be bad drivers, the collisions and fatalities will continue.

Don’t blame the road, blame the drivers!