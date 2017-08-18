Quebec floods: Pierrefonds hair salon back in business three months later

Tony and Mario Scione finally have a reason to smile.

After being closed for three-and-a-half months, the brothers have finally reopened their hair salon.

“We couldn’t come in anymore,” said Mario Scione.” I think we had about a foot of water here, even more. We couldn’t even come and take a look. There was no way to come in unless we had a boat or something.”

The salon is located on the corner of Pierrefonds Blvd. and St. Jean.

Back in May, the entire strip was filled with water.

Inside the salon, the flooding destroyed the floors, walls and furniture.

“On top of that, I was even hit at the house. So that was a double hit. It’s very hard for the morale,” said Scione. “Very, very hard.”

The Scione brothers have owned T&M Coiffeurs for the past 49 years.

So for them, it’s more than just a business.

They say they couldn’t wait any longer for the government to provide them with funding for furniture and equipment, so they decided to rebuild themselves.

“It’s over three months we didn’t get any salaries or revenues,” Scione said. “We had to live with that. So, [the new furniture and equipment] comes from our savings.”

Being out of commission for a few months resulted in a loss of revenue and employees.

But Lyne Leblanc, who’s worked for the brothers for 30 years, says it feels good to be back at work.

“The best part is, you go back where you belong,” she said.

Now that their salon is finally back up and running, the brothers are now looking for two new staffers.

They’re also hoping all of their regular clients start to come back.

“We need their heads to run our business,” Scione said with a laugh.