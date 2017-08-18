Cardston goes green with installation of 500 solar panels at civic centre and arena

Solar energy is now keeping the lights on at the Charlie Cheeseman Memorial Ice Arena and Civic Centre in Cardston.

The town, in partnership with ENMAX Energy Corp., has installed 546 solar modules, which cover nearly 13,000 square feet, onto the rooftops of both facilities.

The two net-zero solar installations will generate 100 per cent of the facilities’ annual energy consumption.

“The Town of Cardston believes in a long-term approach to sustainability,” said Cardston’s chief administrative officer, Jeff Shaw.

He added the net-zero energy project is the first of many steps in a commitment the town is making to explore cleaner forms of energy.

The systems is expected to reduce electricity costs by almost $20,000 annually for both facilities.

The two solar installs will generate over 200 MWh of electricity annually, reducing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking 29 vehicles off the road annually.

The project has been in the works for about six months.

The total capital cost for the project was around $283,000, funded through a Municipal Climate Change Action Centre program and also financing through ENMAX for the next 15 years.

Cardston exclusively owns and operates transmission and distribution infrastructure within the corporate limits of Cardston, one of only three small towns in Alberta to independently own their electrical infrastructure.