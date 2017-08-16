The sound of music graces Edmonton’s Alberta Avenue once again

Up and down a stretch of Alberta Avenue the sound of traffic is being interrupted.

“You never really know,” explained Gerard Forget with the Norwood Neighbourhood Association. “It’s interesting just to sit around and watch.”

The excitement is over new pianos which have been set up; all donated after an unfortunate circumstance.

“It turned into a real hub.”

Four years ago, a piano was placed on the corner of the Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse. By the end of each season, it went into storage for the winter. This time around, though, something went wrong.

“Unfortunately, it was given away by mistake,” explained Christy Morin with Arts on the Ave.

A decision was made to put a call out for help, for anyone willing to donate a piano. The response proved to be beyond what anyone imagined.

“Twenty-two pianos were called into us,” said Morin, speaking outside The Carrot, where a donated piano now sits.

“So now, instead of having one piano on the corner, we have eight pianos on the avenue at different business shops on 118th between NAIT and Northlands.

“It’s just another tool to bring the community together.”

The instruments are proving to be an invitation for people passing by to stop and play a tune.

View a photo gallery of the Alberta Avenue pianos below:

“It’s been a really welcome place for all people of all levels… here on the ave,” Morin said.

Community leaders hope to have all eight pianos repainted; one has already been spoken for.

“If people want to come in and give their art and talent to a piano, we would love to see some really positive messaging,” Morin said.

The pianos will be out, available for anyone to use, until the end of September.