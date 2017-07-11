A local café hoping for help solving the case of the disappearing piano

The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse wants its piano back.

The non-profit café typically puts an upright piano on the corner outside its door, on 118 Avenue and 94 Street.

“It’s a fantastic addition,” said Arts on the Ave executive director Christy Morin. “People play it from all types of backgrounds, and it’s quite amazing.”

They store it at The Studio next door over the winter, but when they went to get it out for this summer, it was gone. It eventually came out that it had been given away by mistake.

“After a whole bunch of emails, and texts, and digging, they said ‘oh, there were a couple of guys that went by and said, ‘hey, can we have that piano?’ and they said ‘sure.'”

She’s confident someone saw these two guys taking the piano.

“Can you imagine two guys with a big, white, upright piano, pushing it somewhere down our neighbourhood streets?”

Morin said the search will continue at least until this Friday, after which point they’ll have to start looking for a new one.

Anyone with information on where it is, or perhaps has a replacement to donate, is asked to contact The Carrot at (780)471-1580.