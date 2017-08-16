2 charged with murder after woman’s body found in Lesser Slave River

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was pulled from the Lesser Slave River Aug. 5.

Warren Kyle Warren, 34, of Slave Lake and Jessica Melinda Davis, 27, of Spruce Grove have both been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Lesser Slave River

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Slave Lake Wednesday.

Because the matter is now before the court, RCMP will not be commenting further.

READ MORE: Police investigate death of woman pulled from Lesser Slave River

Police said 21-year-old Nicole Robar was in Slave Lake on July 10 and reported missing on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 11, RCMP said her death was suspicious.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit then took the lead in the investigation.