Charlottesville victim’s mother: You didn’t ‘shut her up,’ you ‘magnified’ her

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her.”

Those were Susan Bro’s powerful words as she paid tribute to her daughter Heather Heyer, who was killed in Saturday’s car attack in Charlottesville, Va.

About 1,000 mourners gathered in the city’s downtown theatre Wednesday morning for a memorial service to remember the 32-year-old legal assistant. The service was free of protesters and neo-Nazis who had previously threatened to attend the event.

Heyer was among the hundreds of protesters who had rallied Saturday in Charlottesville to decry a gathering of white supremacists, which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members.

Bro encouraged others to take a stand so Heyer’s death won’t be forgotten.

“I’d rather have my child, but by golly, if I have to give her up, we’re going to make it count.”

The victim’s father, Mark Heyer, gave an equally moving testimony of his daughter’s character.

“She loved people, she wanted equality, and in this issue of the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate.”

In the tearful speech, he urged the public to “just forgive each other.”

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe also urged Americans to find “inspiration” in Heyer’s actions.

“Let Heather Heyer be an inspiration to all of us, to do good, to put your hand out, to help one another,” McAuliffe said.

The governor said that people are entitled to their opinions and dissent, but speaking out must be done in a respectful manner.

“We need to come together as one under the United States of America.”

U.S. President Donald Trump — whose response to the events has been widely criticized — was absent from the ceremony. However, he did tweet about Heyer’s death, calling her a “truly special young woman.”

Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he planned to reach out to Heyer’s family. The White House has not confirmed whether that has happened yet.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 election, spoke outside the memorial saying that the state has endured racism and division before.

“We’ve come a long way under enlightened leadership, fighting back the divisions and bigotry of past eras.”

Kaine acknowledged that there is still work to be done, but added “we’re not going back.”

“What Heather’s life shows, what this community shows, what Virginia shows is that we’re not going back. We will not go back to days of hatred and bigotry and division.”

— With files from The Associated Press