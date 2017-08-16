Star athletes attend concussion symposium at Western University

Western University will be hosting a number of high-profile athletes Wednesday including Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser, the San Jose Shark’s Logan Couture, and Honorary Chair Eric Lindros.

The event is part of the See the Line initiative that seeks to aggregate and disseminate information related to concussions and brain trauma in sport. The all-star guests will tour the facilities at Western University’s Robarts Research Institute to observe the diagnostic equipment that scientists are using in their research.

READ MORE: Scientists found CTE in 99 per cent of donated NFL player brains

Welcoming remarks will be provided by Eric Lindros, who has a storied history of his own when it comes to concussions. The former Dallas Star battled brain trauma as a result of his time playing in the NHL and ultimately retired as a result.

The day’s events conclude with a moderated athlete panel hosted by Hockey Night in Canada’s Ron Maclean.

The public is invited to attend the free event, however, organizers are requesting that attendees RSVP beforehand.